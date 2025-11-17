Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 6,600 Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.95.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In other news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $221,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,624. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

