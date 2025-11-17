Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $34.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $35.47.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

