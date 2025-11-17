Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,819 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 360.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.24 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

