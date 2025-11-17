Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,417 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 2.2%

AXP opened at $356.87 on Monday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.27.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

