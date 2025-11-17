Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $466.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.97. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $546.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

