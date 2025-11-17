Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 166,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.6%

FTCS stock opened at $91.70 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

