Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,690.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 124.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of SHC stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Sotera Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 4.82%.The business had revenue of $311.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $187,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,219,460.65. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 450,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,341.52. This trade represents a 21.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,126,611 shares of company stock worth $492,073,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SHC

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.