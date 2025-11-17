Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Sotera Health Company $SHC

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,690.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 124.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sotera Health Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of SHC stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Sotera Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.78.
Insider Transactions at Sotera Health
In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $187,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,219,460.65. The trade was a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 450,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,374,341.52. This trade represents a 21.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,126,611 shares of company stock worth $492,073,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on SHC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.
Sotera Health Company Profile
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Battle of the Black Friday Stocks: Amazon vs. Walmart vs. Target
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.