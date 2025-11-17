iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 206.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,560,000 after buying an additional 23,376,524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after acquiring an additional 540,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,475 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $70.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

