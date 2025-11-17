Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Decreases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey cut its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,605 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 50.5% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Cfra Research upgraded Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $869,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,690,323. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $1,357,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

