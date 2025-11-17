Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,406 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 11,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.18.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.12. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.