Comparing Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) and Its Rivals

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Banco Comercial Portugues to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 36.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Banco Comercial Portugues alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues 15.89% 9.44% 0.76% Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 17.41% 12.86% 1.09%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 1 0 1 3.00 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 1303 4268 4566 259 2.36

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Comercial Portugues and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Banco Comercial Portugues’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Comercial Portugues has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues’ peers have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues $5.82 billion $980.79 million 9.64 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors $1,329.61 billion $6.67 billion 11.97

Banco Comercial Portugues’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues. Banco Comercial Portugues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Banco Comercial Portugues peers beat Banco Comercial Portugues on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Banco Comercial Portugues

(Get Free Report)

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.