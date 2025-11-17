Critical Contrast: Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) vs. ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality -10.21% 181.12% 1.76% Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

29.1% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Compass Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $673.34 million 0.08 -$15.82 million ($3.73) -0.49 Compass Group $46.16 billion 1.17 $1.40 billion N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Group Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and Compass Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 2 2 2 1 2.29 Compass Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 152.73%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Compass Group.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Compass Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc., a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations. Its hospitality food and beverage solutions include developing, managing, and operating restaurants, bars, rooftops, pools, banqueting, catering, private dining rooms, room service, and mini bars; and offers hospitality advisory and consulting services. The company operates restaurants primarily under the STK and Kona Grill brands. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

