Maiar DEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $166.03 Thousand (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and $166.03 thousand worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00001918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00003812 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 4,022,763,099,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,022,764,849,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 4,022,771,629,281.1523 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000124 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $165,269.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.