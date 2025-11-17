pufETH (PUFETH) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. pufETH has a total market cap of $117.86 million and $47.51 thousand worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, pufETH has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One pufETH token can currently be bought for about $3,336.02 or 0.03483913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,496.42 or 0.99888274 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pufETH Token Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 35,328 tokens. pufETH’s official website is www.puffer.fi. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. pufETH’s official message board is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 35,328.02126566. The last known price of pufETH is 3,303.00465799 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

