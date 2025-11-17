Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.15 Million

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $41.50 million and $8.15 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goatseus Maximus has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 999,990,281 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is goatchan.xyz. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 999,990,313.27352. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.04150872 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $8,199,724.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goatchan.xyz.”

