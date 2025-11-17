iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151,783 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.44 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $95.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

