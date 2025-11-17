Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $42.40 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $42,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,983 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $155.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

