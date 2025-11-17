Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 32,557 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $41,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Realty Income by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $56.77 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 299.07%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

