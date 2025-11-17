Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 310,843 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,843 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $40,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

GLDM opened at $80.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

