MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $133,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $3,346,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $30.36 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $492.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at La-Z-Boy

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $120,380.40. Following the sale, the director owned 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $130,412.10. This represents a 48.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

