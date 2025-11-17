MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $121,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $40,871,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 531,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 671.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 556,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 484,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,336,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,295,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 655.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 359,386 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $276.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $50,000.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,081.98. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.