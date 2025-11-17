MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,964 Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,964 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Comcast by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group set a $34.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

