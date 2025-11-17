Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 36,268 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $36,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $89.87 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

