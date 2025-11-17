915 Shares in Enova International, Inc. $ENVA Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENVA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Enova International in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enova International by 40.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Stock Performance

ENVA opened at $125.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.47. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.63 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 35,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $4,394,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,719,397.65. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $1,795,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,683.30. The trade was a 10.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,874 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,742 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

