First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Position Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $34,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0732 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

