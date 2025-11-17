Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 86,191 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,191 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.51% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,280,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,148,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

