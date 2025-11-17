James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Issues Earnings Results

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Cropper had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%.

James Cropper Price Performance

Shares of James Cropper stock opened at GBX 330 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. James Cropper has a 12 month low of GBX 125.15 and a 12 month high of GBX 337.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 264.90.

Get James Cropper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

James Cropper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.