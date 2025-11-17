Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,728,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,512,000 after buying an additional 1,717,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $333,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,897,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000,000 after purchasing an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $208.97 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.33.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

