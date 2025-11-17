Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77,341 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 54.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total transaction of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,336.88. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Maximus stock opened at $79.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

