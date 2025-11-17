FSA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 17.0% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $51,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,281,871,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,681,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,871,000 after buying an additional 81,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,518,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,176,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after buying an additional 229,198 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

