Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 6,061 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. STF Management LP grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,624 shares of company stock worth $32,263,287. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Arete Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $235.03 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $264.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

