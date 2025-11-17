Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,696,415,000 after buying an additional 306,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,976,000 after buying an additional 723,459 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

