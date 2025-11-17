Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.64.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $201.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.07. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,205.40. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $429,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $9,544,590.48. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,200 shares of company stock worth $7,149,882. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

