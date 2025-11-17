SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 67,464 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $82.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

