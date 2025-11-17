Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,231 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 149.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 287.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.5%

BRBR stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 123.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

