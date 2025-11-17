SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 216,105 Shares of Fox Corporation $FOXA

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in FOX by 217.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in FOX by 112.5% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 205.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fox Advisors set a $97.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FOX from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $9,208,936.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. This trade represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Ryan sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,143,484.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 324,920 shares of company stock worth $21,485,254 in the last three months. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.82 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.35%.FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

