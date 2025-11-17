14,204 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. $ESLT Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
Elbit Systems stock opened at $473.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.95. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $234.48 and a fifty-two week high of $529.99.
Elbit Systems Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
