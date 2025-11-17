Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFLR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 236.8% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $36.36 on Monday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $37.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

