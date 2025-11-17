Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in General Motors Company $GM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 93.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,039 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Mirova boosted its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 233.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 507,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 355,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus set a $78.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,380.35. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $556,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,504. This trade represents a 39.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.