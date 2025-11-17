SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,031 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $624,083,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $433,431,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.48.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

