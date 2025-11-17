PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 3,134 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 834.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 101.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $42.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 56.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Baird R W lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

