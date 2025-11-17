PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,039,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 207,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.3%

FANG opened at $149.20 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $186.07. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $142.15.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FANG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

