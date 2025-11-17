PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF $NZAC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NZAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NZAC opened at $42.91 on Monday. SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $180.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NZAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.