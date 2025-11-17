KBC Group NV Buys Shares of 8,986 BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC

KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $121,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BeOne Medicines news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total transaction of $9,055,715.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,665 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $898,105.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,272 shares of company stock valued at $24,934,995 over the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $365.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.29 and a beta of 0.31. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $170.99 and a 52-week high of $381.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.33.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

