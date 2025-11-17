PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,005 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price target on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.09.

TYL stock opened at $467.95 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.63.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

