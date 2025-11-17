KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 219.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 56.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.94 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $8,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,704,379 shares in the company, valued at $147,633,308.98. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 210,035 shares of company stock worth $17,916,589 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

