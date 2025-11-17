iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Holdings Lessened by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $122.26 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.