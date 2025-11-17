EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,365 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $110.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

