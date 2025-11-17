Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 60,291 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,291 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,012,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,338,000 after buying an additional 25,425,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,882,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,217,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,973,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,920,000 after purchasing an additional 367,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,712,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,248,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.88. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 9.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.