Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 541.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $73.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.16. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.50. The trade was a 19.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

